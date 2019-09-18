Ocean City vs Egg Harbor Township Football

Ocean City Joe Repetti runs for a touchdown against Egg Harbor Township. Sept. 13, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Ocean City (2-0) at Bridgeton (0-1)

6 p.m. Friday (106.3 FM)

Ocean City is off to an impressive start. Senior quarterback Joe Repetti has completed 13 of 17 passes for 257 yards and four touchdowns. Linebacker Jake Inserra leads the defense with 12 tackles. Bridgeton opened with a 31-0 loss to Oakcrest.

