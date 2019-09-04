Ocean City Football scrimmage

Ocean City scrimmage against Cherry Hill West at Ocean City High School Thursday Aug 22, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Ocean City (0-0) at Lower Cape May (0-0)

6 p.m. Friday (106.3 FM)

Ocean City finished 4-6 but made the playoffs for the second straight season last year. Junior Joe Repetti steps in at quarterback. The Red Raiders return eight starters on defense, including junior linebackers Brad Jamison and Jake Inserra. Lower finished 6-4 last season. Junior quarterback Connor Eckel ran for 878 yards and eight touchdowns and threw for 719 yards and nine touchdowns.

