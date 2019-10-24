Ocean City (5-1) at Oakcrest (2-5)
1 p.m. Saturday (106.3 FM)
Ocean City needs a win to boost its Group IV playoff seeding. Red Raiders quarterback Joe Repetti has thrown for 803 yards and 13 touchdowns. Jake Schneider has caught 20 passes for 321 yards, while Brad Jamison has three touchdown catches. Senior linebacker Nysere Dunlap sparks the Oakcrest defense with 51 tackles, 12 for losses.
