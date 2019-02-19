Ocean City is making its first appearance in the CAL semifinals. The Red Raiders upset Millville 70-63 in last Friday’s quarterfinals. Donovan Graham averages 15 points to lead a balanced Ocean City team. Guard Joey Sacco averages 13.4 points and 5.8 assists. Gannon Brady contributes 13.2 points. Luke Varallo has made 35 3-pointers.
St. Augustine is seeking 10th CAL championship since the league’s current title game began in 1992. The Hermits have won three CAL tournament titles. St. Augustine is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. The Hermits rely on the inside play of Charles Solomon (19.3 points per game and 5.5 rebounds per game) and Andrew Delaney (11.7 ppg).
Shooting guard Cole Vanderslice has made 43 3-pointers.