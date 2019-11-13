Mainland vs Ocean City football

South Jersey Group IV semifinals

Ocean City (7) at Long Branch (6)

7 p.m. Friday

Ocean City (7-2) got its first playoff win in 18 years with last Saturday’s 21-14 win over Mainland Regional. Ocean City quarterback Joe Repetti has thrown for 1,202 yards and 18 touchdowns. Tight end/linebacker Brad Jamison has caught four touchdown passes and made 55 tackles on defense.

Long Branch (4-5) is a perennial power and won the Central Jersey Group IV title in 2018 and 2017. The Green Wave have played one of the toughest schedules of any New Jersey public school. Long Branch running back Jermaine Corbett has rushed for 715 yards. Long Branch quarterback Kyle Davidson threw for a touchdown and ran for a score as the Green Wave beat Highland Regional 33-3 in last week’s quarterfinal.

The Ocean City/Long Branch winner advances to the final against the winner of Friday’s semifinal between fifth-seeded Millville and top-seeded Shawnee.

