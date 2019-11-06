Mainland vs Ocean City football

Mainland vs Ocean City during the first half of high school football game at Mainland Regional High School Friday Nov 1, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

What: South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal

Who: Ocean City (6-2) vs. Mainland Regional (8-0)

When/where: 1 p.m. Saturday at Mainland

Radio: 106.3 FM

Last five meetings:

2019: Mainland 21, Ocean City 6

2018: Mainland 24, Ocean City 21

2017: Ocean City 34, Mainland 16

2016: Ocean City 30, Mainland 7

2015: Mainland 33, Ocean City 19

Key players:

Ocean City: Joe Repetti, QB, 77 of 125 for 1,124 yards and 16 TDs; Jake Scheinder, WR, 30 catches for 472 yards and seven TDs; Issac Wilson, RB, 103 carries for 545 yards; Jake Inserra, LB, 53 tackles; Brad Jamsion, TE/LB, 43 tackles, four TD catches; Chris Armstrong, OL/DL.

Mainland: Drew DeMorat, LB, 62 tackles, 23 tackles for losses; Sean Bradley, LB, 39 tackles; Ja’Briel Mace, RB, 170 carries for 1,098 yards and 15 TDs; Zack Graziotto, QB, 46 of 93 for 563 yards and 6 TDs; Jake Cook, WR, 33 catches for 507 yards and 6 TDs.

