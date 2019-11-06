What: South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal
Who: Ocean City (6-2) vs. Mainland Regional (8-0)
When/where: 1 p.m. Saturday at Mainland
Radio: 106.3 FM
Last five meetings:
2019: Mainland 21, Ocean City 6
2018: Mainland 24, Ocean City 21
2017: Ocean City 34, Mainland 16
2016: Ocean City 30, Mainland 7
2015: Mainland 33, Ocean City 19
Key players:
Ocean City: Joe Repetti, QB, 77 of 125 for 1,124 yards and 16 TDs; Jake Scheinder, WR, 30 catches for 472 yards and seven TDs; Issac Wilson, RB, 103 carries for 545 yards; Jake Inserra, LB, 53 tackles; Brad Jamsion, TE/LB, 43 tackles, four TD catches; Chris Armstrong, OL/DL.
Mainland: Drew DeMorat, LB, 62 tackles, 23 tackles for losses; Sean Bradley, LB, 39 tackles; Ja’Briel Mace, RB, 170 carries for 1,098 yards and 15 TDs; Zack Graziotto, QB, 46 of 93 for 563 yards and 6 TDs; Jake Cook, WR, 33 catches for 507 yards and 6 TDs.
