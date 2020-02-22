Ocean City (8) at Wildwood Catholic (1)
7:30 p.m.
Tournament history: Ocean City reached the semifinals last season and is 1-4 in tournament history. Wildwood Catholic is the two-time defending champion and also won the 2004 championship. The Crusaders are 11-5 in tournament games.
Inside the game: Ocean City (15-8) has won eight straight. Junior forward Gannon Brady averages 21.8 points and scored 40 in last week’s 66-64 win over Cedar Creek. Mike Rhodes averages 7.9 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Wildwood Catholic (17-7) is one of the state’s top teams. West Virginia-recruit Taj Thweatt averages 17.3 points and 7.2 rebounds for Wildwood Catholic, while Temple-recruit Jahlil White averages 17.2 points.
