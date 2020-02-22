Wildwwood Cath St Aug Basketball

Wildwood Catholic senior Taj Thweatt throws down a dunk in the first quarter of Wednesday’s game against St. Augustine Prep. Thweatt had 28 points and 19 rebounds in the win. A photo gallery is attached to this story at HSLive.me. Wildwood Catholic hosted St. Augustine Prep in a match-up of two of the top high school basketball teams in South Jersey. Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

Ocean City (8) at Wildwood Catholic (1)

7:30 p.m.

Tournament history: Ocean City reached the semifinals last season and is 1-4 in tournament history. Wildwood Catholic is the two-time defending champion and also won the 2004 championship. The Crusaders are 11-5 in tournament games.

Inside the game: Ocean City (15-8) has won eight straight. Junior forward Gannon Brady averages 21.8 points and scored 40 in last week’s 66-64 win over Cedar Creek. Mike Rhodes averages 7.9 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Wildwood Catholic (17-7) is one of the state’s top teams. West Virginia-recruit Taj Thweatt averages 17.3 points and 7.2 rebounds for Wildwood Catholic, while Temple-recruit Jahlil White averages 17.2 points.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments