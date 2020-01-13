Gannon Brady led the winning Red Raiders with 15. Ocean City (4-6) has won two straight.

Absegami 3 8 7 8 – 26

Ocean City 12 27 10 11 – 60

AB – Allen 5, Fitten 4, Andermanis 3, Sears 1, Fuliciano 3, Baldino 8, Hathaway 2

OC – Brady 15, Finnegan 6, Hoag 2, Repetti 4, Drain 2, Jamison 5, Rauner 5, Rebock 7, Burns 9

