Ocean City High School won the boys cross country team championship at the Osprey Open on Friday at Stockton University in Galloway Township. The Red Raiders bunched five runners between third and seventh to win with 25 points.
Anthony Conte finished third in the 5K race for the Red Raiders in 16 minutes, 14.04 seconds. Other O.C. runners were Max Kelly (fourth in 16:16.50), Tyler Greene (fifth in 16:18.02), Luke Dramer (sixth in 16:20.91) and Owen Ritti (seventh in 16:22.09).
Sabastien Reed of Pitman won the race in 15:16.58. Second was Xavier Seals of Woodstown in 16:05.59. Mainland Regional’s Linden Wineland finished eighth in 16:27.80.
Washington Township finished second in the team scoring with 98 points and Jackson Memorial was third (125). Twenty-two full teams competed.
Field hockey
Cumberland Reg. 5,
Salem 0
Cumberland (4-5) scored with five different players in its win over Salem (4-5).
Mikayla Boyd, Hazel Gilligan, Regan McQuilkin, Laura Bowen and Christina Miletta scored once each. Madeline Ott made five saves.
Abby Boggs had 19 saves for Salem.
Barnegat 8,
Lakewood 0
Barnegat (6-1-1) scoring was led by Shannon Schiverea with three goals and an assist. Nicole Schiverea had two goals.
Julianna Cannizzaro had one goal and an assist. Jessica Notaro and Haleigh Dengler had one goal each.
Madeline Schleicher had two assists. Brooke West had one.
Zury Aguilar made 26 saves for Lakewood (0-2).
No. 10 Clearview 4,
Middle Twp. 2
Clearview (7-0) outshot Middle Township (6-2) 30-4 in Friday’s game.
Clearview goals came from Abby Vesey, Grace Trovato, Sam Johnson and Darian DeLeo. Vesey had three assists. Trovato and Allie Palumbo had one each.
Kate Herlihy and Dakota Ludman scored Middle Township’s goals with assists from Caroline Gallagher. Amber Howatt had 16 saves.
Mainland Reg. 7,
St. Joseph 0
Hannah Blake led Mainland Regional with three goals.
Brooke Albuquerque, Casey Murray, Kylie Carmichael and Sandi Smoger had one goal each. Murray, Albuquerque, Carmichael and Ashley Smith all had assists.
Michaela Brady made one save. MeganRae Burke had 20 saves for St. Joseph.
From Thursday
Barnegat 2,
Jackson Liberty 1
Barnegat (5-1-1) had goals from Shannon Schiverea and Brooke West. West also had an assist. Patricia Tanola made five saves.
Kristina Marotta scored for Jackson Liberty (1-3-1) on an assist from Samantha Granza.
Point Pleasant Boro.12,
Lacey Twp. 0
Heather Kimak and Jordan Car lead Point Pleasant Borough (7-0) with four goals each. Ryane Fisahn had two goals.
Lucia Farina and Lily Johnson had one goal each. Kimak and Cassie Cambell had an assist each.
Haley Billhardt made 34 saves for Lacey Township (1-4).
