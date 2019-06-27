Ocean City boys cross country team photo

2018 Ocean City boys cross country team

The Red Raiders won the Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group III championships.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments