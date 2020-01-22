Gannon Brady scored 24 points as Ocean City won its fifth straight with a 61-52 victory over Cedar Creek.
Mike Rhodes added 13 and Tom Finnegan 11 for the Red Raiders (7-6). Najee Coursey scored 14 for Cedar Creek (6-5).
Cedar Creek 9 18 10 15 – 52
Ocean City 14 18 14 15 – 61
CK – Stokes 2, Kurz 11, Gresham 7, Coursey 14, Cruze 2, Tinsley 7, Smalls 8, Burrell 1
OC – Brady 24, Finnegan 11, Rhodes 13, Repetti 6, Drain 1, Jamison 4, Rauner 2
