Gannon Brady scored 24 points as Ocean City won its fifth straight with a 61-52 victory over Cedar Creek.

Mike Rhodes added 13 and Tom Finnegan 11 for the Red Raiders (7-6). Najee Coursey scored 14 for Cedar Creek (6-5).

Cedar Creek 9 18 10 15 – 52

Ocean City 14 18 14 15 – 61

CK – Stokes 2, Kurz 11, Gresham 7, Coursey 14, Cruze 2, Tinsley 7, Smalls 8, Burrell 1

OC – Brady 24, Finnegan 11, Rhodes 13, Repetti 6, Drain 1, Jamison 4, Rauner 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments