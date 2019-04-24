_spt_mainlandlax

Mainland hosted Ocean City in a boys Varsity Lacrosse game. Linwood, NJ. April 24, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)

Red Raiders (9-1) are undefeated against New Jersey schools.

