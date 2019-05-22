Ocean City Shawnee Lacrosse Tournament

Ocean City High School lacrosse team plays Shawnee in a state tournament, in Ocean City, Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

The Red Raiders finished 19-3, reached the South Jersey Group III semifinals and had one of the best seasons ever by a Cape-Atlantic League public school boys lacrosse team.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments