Gannon Brady scored 23 for Ocean City, which held off Lower. Freshman guard Archie Lawler scored 19 for Lower, including eight in the fourth quarter.

Ocean City 8 14 14 8 – 44

Lower Cape May 8 7 14 13 - 42 –

OC – Brady 23, Finnegan 6, Jamsion 2, Rhodes 8, Hoag 3, Rauner 2

LCM – Bencivengo 3, Gault 8, Pierce 4, Lawler 19, Bey 2, Whitesell 6

