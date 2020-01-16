Gannon Brady led Ocean City with 24. The Red Raiders (5-6) sank 13 free throws in the fourth quarter to stave off Oakcrest. Nissim Respes led the Falcons with 21 points
Ocean City 11 15 15 21 – 62
Oakcrest 13 9 13 15 – 50
OC – Brady 24, Finnegan 12, Hoag 1, Rhodes 6, Drain 6, Jamison 8
