Gannon Brady sparked the winning Red Raiders with 23. Ten Ocean City players scored, including Brady Rauner, who had a careee-high 6.

Ocean City (12-8) has won five straight.

Oakcrest 7 7 12 13 – 39

Ocean City 19 18 20 16 – 73

OK – O’Brien 5, Reeves 13, Gray 2, Casanova 4, Kearney 15

OC – Brady 23, Finnegan 16, Rhodes 4, Repetti 8, Drain 2, Jamison 2, Rauner 6, Rebock 4, Burns 2, Schlatter 6

