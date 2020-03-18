Ocean City boys soccer 2005

OC 7 Rafael Duarte slides to control the ball during the first half. Sun. 10/30/05 Ocean City vs Rancocas Valley in South Jersey Coaches Association Boys Soccer Tournament final at Eastern High School in Voorhees. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)

The Red Raiders finished 24-0-1 and won the state Group III championship, beating Scotch Plains 2-0 in the state final. Rafael Duarte led Ocean City with 38 goals.

