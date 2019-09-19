Joe Repetti was 9 for 11 passing for 143 yards and four touchdowns in the first half for Ocean City. Jaden Rogers had touchdown catches of 27 and 14 yards. Linebacker Tommy Oves returned a fumble for a touchdown.

For the Red Raiders, this was the first time in 36 years they’ve started a season 3-0 without giving up a point. They’ve outscored opponents 126-0.

Bridgeton fell to 0-2.

Ocean City 21 14 0 7—42

Bridgeton 0 0 0 0—0

FIRST QUARTER

O — Repetti 27 pass Rogers (McGonigle kick)

O — Repetti 14 pass Rogers (McGonigle kick)

O — Repetti 12 pass Wilson (McGonigle kick)

SECOND QUARTER

O — Mazzitelli 1 run (McGonigle kick)

O — Repetti 24 pass Schneider (McGonigle kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

O — Oves fumble recovery (Souto kick)

Records— O 3-0, 0-2.

