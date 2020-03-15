OCEAN CITY — All recreational facilities will be closed and all planned public events through the end of April will be cancelled as the city monitors the spread of the new coronavirus, said Ocean City Public Information Officer Doug Bergen.
The Ocean City Community Center, which includes the Ocean City Free Public Library, Aquatic and Fitness Center, Arts Center, Historical Museum and Senior Center, plus the Ocean City Sports and Civic Center and other city facilities also will be closed. All Recreation Department programs are suspended until further notice, Bergen said in a release Sunday.
Upcoming scheduled events through the end of April are canceled, including the OC Con Comic and Memorabilia Show, Girls Weekend, the Great Egg Hunts on the beach, Easter Sunrise Service, the Doo Dah Parade and Mr. Mature beauty pageant.
All public meetings of boards and commissions, except for City Council, are postponed until further notice, Bergen said.
City Hall and the Knight Building will stay open. Access to the public, however, will be limited, Bergen said.
“As I mentioned in my update on Friday, there is no need to panic,” Mayor Jay Gillian said. “If we all work together to follow these guidelines, we can help protect the community from the worst of this virus.”
