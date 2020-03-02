Gannon Brady scored 31 for sixth-seeded Ocean City in this South Jersey Group III first round game. Tom Finnegan and Mike Rhodes each added 20 for the Red Raiders (17-9).
Ocean City will play at third-seeded Westampton Tech on Wednesday.
Deptford 14 23 13 16 – 66
Ocean City 15 22 13 29 – 79
DEP – Eli 15, Davis 13, J. Eli 7, Hampton 24, Anderson 7
OC – Brady 31, Finnegan 20, Rhodes 20, Repetti 4, Jamison 4
