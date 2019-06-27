Ocean City field hockey 2018

The Ocean City High School field hockey team is The Press Team of the Year and finished No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. The Red Raiders won the South Jersey Group III championship.

Ocean City won the South Jersey Group III title. he Red Raiders (19-4-1) went 14-0 in the conference, outscoring their American opponents by a combined 94-1. Ocean City scored 119 goals overall and gave up 19.

