The Ocean City girls held off a fourth-quarter rally to improve to 4-5.

Emma Finnegan led the Red Raiders with 13.

Haleigh Schafer scored a game-high 14 for Absegami (4-4).

Ocean City 5 13 15 8 – 41

Absegami 7 4 6 20 - 37

OC – Fenton 11, Brestle 2, Mirsky 7, Finnegan 13, Panico 8

AB – Schafer 14, Baldino 5, Hafner 10, Polina 8

