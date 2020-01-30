Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball

Ocean City vs Kingsway in a Boardwalk Basketball Classic in Wildwood. Dec. 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

6. Ocean City girls basketball: The Red Raiders (10-5) have won nine straight after a 1-5 start.

