Boardwalk Basketball Classic : Ocean City vs Kingsway Girls Basketball

Ocean City vs Kingsway in a Boardwalk Basketball Classic in Wildwood. Dec. 30, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

2. Ocean City girls basketball: After a 1-5 start, the Red Raiders (16-5) have won 15 straight and will play at Mainland Regional on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

