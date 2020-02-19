Ocean City clinched a share of the CAL National Division title.

Cedar Creek – Gunnells 2, Luko 4, Parker 14, Nicolichia 5

Ocean City – Fenton 3, Jackson 6, Brestle 5, Mirsky 4, Crawford 5, Finnegan 6, Morton 6, Panico 6, Lappin 7

