Ocean City girls cross country

The Ocean City girls cross country team had a memorable season in which it won the South Jersey Group III championship. The Red Raiders, ranked third in the final Press Elite 11 of the season, are The Press Team of the Year.

The Red Raiders won their second straight South Jersey Group III championship. The Red Raiders also won the Cape-Atlantic League and Cape May County championships.

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

