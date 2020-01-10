Abbey Fenton sank seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead the Red Raiders, who improved to 2-5.

Emma Finnegan scored 15 for Ocean City. Holy Spirit is 0-5.

Ocean City 15 16 10 15 – 56

Holy Spirit 5 8 15 7 – 35

OC – Fenton 23, Jackson 6, Carey 1, Brestle 7, Mirsky 2, Finnegan 15, Panico 2

