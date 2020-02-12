Ocean City (16-5) won its 15th straight game. Megan Crawford scored 11 for Ocean City
Ocean City 17 17 21 7 – 57
Lower Cape May 0 7 6 2 – 15
OC – Fenton 9, Jackson 7, Carey 2, Brestle 6, Mirsky 8, Vliet 2, Crawford 11, Finnegan 3, Panico 4, Wenner 4
LCM – Holden 11, Grey 2, Wagner 1, McGuigan 1
