Ocean City (16-5) won its 15th straight game. Megan Crawford scored 11 for Ocean City

Ocean City 17 17 21 7 – 57

Lower Cape May 0 7 6 2 – 15

OC – Fenton 9, Jackson 7, Carey 2, Brestle 6, Mirsky 8, Vliet 2, Crawford 11, Finnegan 3, Panico 4, Wenner 4

LCM – Holden 11, Grey 2, Wagner 1, McGuigan 1

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments