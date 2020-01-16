Abbey Fenton scored 9 for Ocean City (5-6). Nay Nay Clark had a game-high 19 for the Falcons, who are 3-7

Oakcrest 5 6 5 13 – 29

Ocean City 21 9 15 16¬ – 61

OK – Dorce 6, Ibeawuchi 1, Clark 19, Cooper 3

OC – Fenton 9, Jackson 6, Mazzitelli 2, Carey 4, Brestle 5, Mirsky 8, Levy-Smith 2, Vliet 2, Crawford 5, Panico 6,

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

