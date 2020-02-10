Nay Nay Clark celebrates 1,000th career point

Photo provided by Oakcrest

Nay Nay Clark scored her 1,000th career point but Ocean City won its 14th straight game and is now 15-5. Avery Jackson led the Red Raiders with 12.

Clark, a senior guard, led the Falcons with 33.

Ocean City 12 15 15 22 – 64

Oakcrest 2 10 9 16 – 37

OC – Fenton 11, Jackson 12, Dice 2, Carey 8, Brestle 3, Mirsky 8, Crawford 2, Finengan 8, Panico 4

OK – Clark 33, Cooper 4

