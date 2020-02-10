Nay Nay Clark scored her 1,000th career point but Ocean City won its 14th straight game and is now 15-5. Avery Jackson led the Red Raiders with 12.
Clark, a senior guard, led the Falcons with 33.
Ocean City 12 15 15 22 – 64
Oakcrest 2 10 9 16 – 37
OC – Fenton 11, Jackson 12, Dice 2, Carey 8, Brestle 3, Mirsky 8, Crawford 2, Finengan 8, Panico 4
OK – Clark 33, Cooper 4
