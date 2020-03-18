Ocean City girls soccer 2019

Ocean City's Faith Slimmer, right, keeps the ball away from Hopewell Valley's Nicolette Evich Wednesday Nov. 13m 2019 at Hopewell. (JACKIE SCHEAR/PRESS OF ATLANTIC CITY)

Red Raiders finished 24-1-1 and won the state Group III title. Faith Slimmer and Summer Reimet each scored 35 goals.

