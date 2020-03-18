Amanda Nunan, swimmer

Amanda Nunan, swimmer Ocean City senior Amanda Nunan, a three-time Press Swimmer of the Year, committed last week to continue her education and swimming career at the University of Tennessee.

The Red Raiders finished 14-0 and won the state Public B title. Amanda Nunan and Maggie Wallce sparked Ocean City.

