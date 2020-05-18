When asked about Sean Mooney’s determination, Ocean City High School baseball coach Andrew Bristol pointed to Mooney's freshman season in 2013.
After pitching or playing in a game, Mooney would run poles on his own to squeeze in an extra workout. He constantly wanted to improve.
The Minnesota Twins noticed that work ethic and drafted him in the 12th round (359th overall) in the 2019 MLB Draft.
“That’s not a normal, typical kid,” Bristol said about Mooney’s dedication as a freshman. “There’s a reason he’s playing professionally compared to others.”
The 22-year-old Upper Township resident and 2016 Press Baseball Player of the Year underwent Tommy John surgery at Columbia Surgery Center in Englewood, Bergen County, on April 23, 2019.
The rehabilitation process has been tedious. But it only made him stronger.
“I definitely think it helps with the mental side of the game, which is a big part of baseball,” said Mooney, who graduated from Ocean City in 2016 and pitched at St. John’s University.
“It’s been a grind to get through every day, just to know where I’m trying to get to and back to playing. It’s been tough sitting out for so long, but I’m getting through it.”
Before the reconstructive surgery, Mooney started nine games as a junior at St. John’s. His last game was against Xavier on April 13, 2019.
But about a month ago at practices, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound right-hander started throwing off a mound again.
Mooney recently has been training with Baseball Performance Center, a developmental facility in Pleasantville. He long tosses every Monday and Wednesday and throws a bullpen session every Tuesday and Friday.
“It’s going well,” Mooney said about his rehab. “I’m feeling good. I’m almost 13 months out now, so everything is feeling back to normal.”
Mooney said if the injury never happened, he would have not pitched his senior season at St. John’s and gone directly to the minors.
Mooney finished his collegiate career with a 21-6 record, 249 strikeouts and a 2.13 ERA. The Twins' physical therapists and trainers have been in contact with him daily to assist in the recovery process.
The coronavirus pandemic canceling or postponing most sports, including baseball, has not been ideal, but it also has benefited Mooney.
“I really want to get out there,” said Mooney, who added he could have been able to pitch in a game by the end of the summer depending on the pandemic.
Mooney is listed as active on the online roster of the Twins' advanced rookie affiliate, the Elizabethton Twins in Tennessee.
“But now it’s pretty good timing for me because I’m not missing any games, and I’m able to get back healthier,” Mooney said.
Mooney “set the tone” and influenced younger players in Upper Township and Ocean City that watched him on the mound to elevate their intensity and become pitchers, Bristol said.
Ocean City senior pitcher Jake McKenna (committed to Saint Joseph’s), junior Gannon Brady (Fordham) and sophomore Tommy Finnegan (Vanderbilt) are among the pitchers who highlight a stacked Red Raiders rotation this season.
Dan Nunan, who graduated in 2018, pitches in the Los Angeles Angels organization.
“I think this (pandemic) actually helps him,” said Bristol, who called Mooney the hardest working player he has ever coached. “He was focused on his strengthening and conditioning and getting himself back into shape.
“There was no doubt in my mind the second after he had surgery that he was going to dedicate his entire being into getting back as quickly as possible. You’re talking about a kid that never stops working.”
