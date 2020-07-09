"Whenever I am seeking answers, I turn to history. And for this I turn to one of the most successful teams of our lifetime: the 2017-18 Philadelphia Eagles.
We all know their underdog to World Champions story.
But how? How did the Eagles rise from the NFL’s basement to its top stage in one short season?
The answer is simple: teamwork and belief.
From the outset, the Eagles ignored whatever criticism and doubt that was thrown their way. It is easy to give in and quit when nobody expects anything. But, they did not give in."
- Joshua Barnes
"Our time at OCHS has prepared us all for great things in the future. Whether your path leads you to college, the military, a trade, or down another road, I know you will all succeed. Here’s to the future lawyers, teachers, politicians, police officers, business executives, doctors, nurses, and more that sit with us now as the class of 2020. You all have so much promise to do amazing things."
- Haley Stanks
