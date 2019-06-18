Welcome, fellow students, esteemed faculty and administration, Commissioner Repollet, family, and friends. Thank you all for joining us in celebrating the graduating class of 2019. I am honored and humbled to be speaking before those I so admire: my teachers, the parents of this community, but most of all my peers who graduate today. It still feels surreal to me to say that word: graduate. I can still vividly picture all of us as wide-eyed and terrified freshman, running from class to class, lost somewhere between B and F hallways. Fortunately, at least most of us got the hang of it. We spent years studying, training, and socializing with that yearly reminder in June, where our seniors would turn their tassels and simultaneously open the door to chance. Well, just look how far we have come. We are now here, poised at the threshold of what lies ahead and somehow the fear of the unknown is dwarfed by the presence of opportunity. And exactly that, is what I want to talk about. Opportunity.
I read my favorite quote for the first time my Sophomore Year in Mrs. Cunningham’s English Class. From the poem, Invictus, by William Ernst Henley, “I am the master of fate, I am the captain of my soul”. That is exactly how each of us is on this day. With this diploma our preparedness is abundant and our limits are non-existent. I say this with full confidence as I have seen first-hand what this graduating class is made of. We are passionate, driven, creative, and kind and we have already made an impact on our school and community. Together we have amassed thousands of hours of community service, organized hundreds of local events from conferences to blood drives, contributed to our community through the arts, and given glory to the hometown with our undeniably successful athletics. And perhaps more telling than our accomplishments, we have managed our shortcomings with no less grace than in how we succeed. Like many of the graduates before us, I know we have all faced hardship in some way; we have stayed up late finishing an assignment, been late for school due to trouble at home, and struggled to cope with our own personal challenges whatever they may be. However, in times of strife, Ocean City has taught us to remain firm in our convictions, passionate in our endeavors, and steady in our actions.
Opportunity. I want all of us to deeply understand what we have accomplished in this building was not all for nothing. All the time, energy, and thought that we have paid have bought us, and those we will impact, a brighter future. Yes, in the coming years, whether some of us go off to college or trade school, pursue a career, or honorably join the military we stand to be leaders in our futures. I know how powerful we can be because I had a key experience that showed me. As a junior, I spent a year abroad in Germany as an exchange student. I, as a smug sixteen-year-old, was ready to drop Ocean City and fall in love with an alluring European school. In months I realized, however, how foolish I had been in my willingness to take my home town for granted. Suddenly everything was put into perspective. I knew how lucky I was to be a student at Ocean City High School and understood everything I had done leading up to that moment was possible because of my school. In the final months of my exchange, I was fortunate enough to develop a relationship with the German Secretary of Education and, through her, I actually met the Chancellor of Germany. I made sure to say to them with pride that I am a member of the Ocean City High School class of 2019. This is but one example. I know numerous students of this class who have proven just how capable we are. Students that have broken boundaries in art and photography. Those who are here today despite incredible adversity at home. Those who how founded charities and businesses. Even those who will be the first in their families to attend college.
Ocean City, today I ask you if you will take only one thing away from this speech, please let it be that right now, you have the power to mold your future and live the life you want to live. And finally, to amend that quote, “ We are the masters of our fates, We are the captains of our souls”. Thank you!