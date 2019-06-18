Welcome family, friends, teachers, Assistant Principals Dr. O’Neal and Mr. Matina, our Principal Dr. Jamison, Superintendent Dr. Taylor, Ocean City Board of Education Members, and a special thank you to my friend and honored guest Dr. Lamont Repollet, New Jersey Commissioner of Education for coming down today.
To the Class of 2019, we did it! I am truly honored to stand in front of you today and look back on our time at Ocean City High School and how it has formed our future. I would love to be able to give you clever advice on addressing your future endeavors. However, we are here together at our culminating moment in the present — as we were together for the last four years. While I may not have a lot wisdom for the future, I can reflect on our time together. The moments that brought us here today simultaneously etched our past and forged our future.
As Steve Jobs once said in a commencement speech, “You can’t connect the dots looking forward, you can only connect them looking backwards.” As we went through the last four years at OCHS, each event may have seemed inconsequential, chaotic, and without rhyme or reason. However, looking at it now these events are each individual dots that came together to create the picture that is the Class of 2019!
Let’s start from the very beginning: Kindergarten. The first year of our educational journeys —which just so happened to be the first year of Dr.Taylor’s journey as our Superintendent. With the help of our parents and teachers, this first year sent us on our way; able to tie our shoes, tell time, write letters and much more. These small skills may seem trivial now, but they laid the foundation. These are our first dots. Each year we added on. We increased our understanding, and we learned new concepts. By the time we got to high school, we were ready to expand our horizons. We dove into academic challenges and new intellectual experiences. We made new friends, tried new things and bonded as a class.
We came into freshman year from towns all over the area— Ocean CIty, Upper Township, Sea Isle, Longport, EHT, Margate, Absecon just to name a few—each of us a little nervous and maybe slightly scared. But soon with the help of freshman orientation dance battles, ties class, signing up for way to many clubs at club carnival, and unforgettable moments like when we taped Mr. Zammit to the wall, we were eternally united as a class.
Sophomore year, now in the trenches of our academic work, our class thrived in the community. We raised thousands of dollars and donated a whole lot of ponytails for St. Balrdicks, some of us got involved in the Drama Guild and put on awesome productions like Bye Bye Birdie, and others dedicated their time to so many of our championship sports teams like girl’s swimming.
Through this process of looking back, we are preparing for our future. Giving ourselves credit for the amazing things that we have accomplished is an integral part of propelling ourselves towards our future successes.
Junior year we had the biggest turnout at our homecoming dance in 10 years, started the very intense holiday door decorating contest, and put on another amazing ASL show. In difficult times of tragic losses, national crises like Parkland, a divided political climate and much more we stood together, acknowledged our differences and strove to create the best school and greater community.
Senior year, we continued our Emmy winning broadcasts of the Current OC, we went to the first annual Cape Atlantic League Day of Dance, we beat the teachers in dodgeball and made Mr.Weaver and others into mummies at the pep rally, we led raider nation, we saw the infamous senior plays, we may or may not have caught some senioritis, but most off all we enjoyed our last days at Ocean City High School.
If we can do all of that in just four short years, imagine what each and every one of us can do in the years to come. We put in the work, gathered the knowledge and have the skills to make waves in the world around us. As we venture on to college or career, we will draw from our experiences at community lunches with our friends or in classes with our favorite teachers. We are ready to leave this small community and thrive in the world. We have the power to make our own dots and connect them to form our own amazing image. Each of us will find our way in the years ahead, adapting to challenges, overcoming obstacles, and most importantly leaving our mark on our community. To leave you with a quote from a very influential and famous source… a hallmark card I received a few days ago, “Today is all about caps and gowns and diplomas, cheering and family and friends. It’s a day for speeches”—like this one— “and handshakes and more advice than you can remember, but more than anything,” my classmates, “remember this: You made this happen— one exam, one class, one challenge at a time.” Congratulations to the class of 2019!