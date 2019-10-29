This game played at Rutgers University was for the South Jersey Group III title.
Ocean City arrived at Rutgers University on Sunday with its best player (Mat Chila) on crutches, a 7-4 record and seemingly little chance of beating undefeated Mainland Regional.
Ocean City left with its second straight South Jersey Group III title and a stunning upset over its biggest rival.
Brian Coggins scored on a 22-yard run with 5 minutes, 20 seconds left as the Red Raiders beat Mainland 21-18. The Mustangs missed a 32-yard field-goal attempt with 11 seconds left that would have sent the game into overtime.
Mainland finished the season 11-1.
