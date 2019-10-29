Ocean City finished 11-0 and won the South jersey Group IV this season.

Mainland won the South Jersey Group III championship.

This game was played in gusty conditions at Mainland.

Ocean City quarterback Matt LeFever scored the game’s only touchdown on a 3-yard quarterback sneak in the second quarter.

