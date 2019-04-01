Brandon Lashley pitched a no-hitter to lead the Ocean City High School baseball team to a 10-0 victory over Oakcrest in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Monday.
Lashley tossed five innings with 10 strikeouts and threw 44 strikes out of 58 pitches. Lashley also contributed offensively, driving in two and scoring two runs.
Jaden Millstein scored three runs and had an RBI, and A.J. Campbell had two RBIs. Brandyn Pokrass and Tom Breazeale each doubled, and Shane Ferry had an RBI.
Ocean City improved to 1-0. Oakcrest fell to 0-1.