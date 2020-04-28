FOREIGNWORKERS7.pic.jpg

Most years, Playland and Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk would be open by now, as would amusements, shops and restaurants throughout the shore. Disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic have changed almost everything about this spring, including the annual arrival of international workers through the J-1 Visa program.

It would be “a challenge” for Ocean City to be fully open by Memorial Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials said.

Michele Gillian, executive director of the city’s Chamber of Commerce, said Tuesday that the resort’s hundreds of businesses may not be fully operational by the holiday weekend, but that the first or second week of June would be more a realistic goal.

“We could definitely be open, but I don’t think we’ll be up and running 100%,” Gillian said, calling the holiday weekend target date a challenge.

“There’s going to be guidelines that businesses need to get up to speed to make sure there’s a clean safe environment for everyone,” she said, referring to Gov. Phil Murphy's orders, which currently only allow essential businesses to be operational. “We would like to open in two weeks, but we want to make sure when we open, we don’t see any spikes or anything like that.”

There are 106 businesses on the Boardwalk alone, as well as 111 businesses downtown, she said. Overall, there are at least 800 businesses in the city, not including real estate and insurance firms.

“Believe me, the business community would love to open, but they’re being as cautious and optimistic as possible,” Gillian said.

The city's Boardwalk and beaches are currently closed. 

