It would be “a challenge” for Ocean City to be fully open by Memorial Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials said.
Michele Gillian, executive director of the city’s Chamber of Commerce, said Tuesday that the resort’s hundreds of businesses may not be fully operational by the holiday weekend, but that the first or second week of June would be more a realistic goal.
“We could definitely be open, but I don’t think we’ll be up and running 100%,” Gillian said, calling the holiday weekend target date a challenge.
“There’s going to be guidelines that businesses need to get up to speed to make sure there’s a clean safe environment for everyone,” she said, referring to Gov. Phil Murphy's orders, which currently only allow essential businesses to be operational. “We would like to open in two weeks, but we want to make sure when we open, we don’t see any spikes or anything like that.”
There are 106 businesses on the Boardwalk alone, as well as 111 businesses downtown, she said. Overall, there are at least 800 businesses in the city, not including real estate and insurance firms.
“Believe me, the business community would love to open, but they’re being as cautious and optimistic as possible,” Gillian said.
The city's Boardwalk and beaches are currently closed.
What is Gov. Murphy's 6-point plan to reopen New Jersey?
1. Demonstrate Sustained Reductions in New COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations
• 14-day trend lines showing appreciable and sustained drop in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and other metrics reflecting decreasing burden of disease;
• Hospitals stepping down from functioning under crisis standards of care.
2. Expand Testing Capacity
• At least double current diagnostic testing capacity;
• Prioritize testing for health care workers, essential personnel, and vulnerable populations;
• Create a flexible testing plan accessible to all residents;
• Expand partnerships with institutions of higher education, private-sector labs, and the federal government;
• Ensure that those who test positive are linked to a health care provider.
3. Implement Robust Contact Tracing
• Recruit and deploy an army of personnel who will identify and follow-up with contacts;
• Leverage technological data and innovative solutions to increase efficiency;
• Coordinate the approach of local and state health officials, which will have a coordinated county/regional component.
4. Secure Safe Places and Resources for Isolation and Quarantine
• To the greatest extent possible, provide individuals who do test positive in the future with a safe and free place to isolate and protect others from COVID-19;
• Ensure that quarantined contacts are provided supportive services, if needed.
5. Execute a Responsible Economic Restart
• Create the Governor’s Restart and Recovery Commission to advise on the process and recommend responsible and equitable decisions;
• Plan for a methodical and strategic return to work based on level of disease transmission risk and essential classification;
• Continuation of social distancing measures, requirements for face coverings, and work-from-home directions where feasible and appropriate;
• Leverage any available federal funds and programs to support health care, individual, and small business recoveries.
6. Ensure New Jersey’s Resiliency
• Learn from the lessons of COVID-19 and prepare for the possibility of a resurgence;
• Ensure hospitals, health care systems, and other health delivery facilities have inventories of personal protective equipment and ventilators;
• Build our own state personal protective equipment and ventilator stockpile;
• Create a playbook for future administrations for the next pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.