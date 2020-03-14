Given the recent recommendations of the Cape May County Health Department, a decision has been made to postpone the Night in Monte Carlo casino event scheduled for March 21 at the Sea Isle City Yacht Club. A new date will be set.

Contact: 609-272-7234

dgrote@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_Grote

