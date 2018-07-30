Ocean City midfielder Billy Kroeger has committed to play Division I lacrosse New Jersey Institute of Technology.
HUGE CONGRATULATIONS to Ocean City Midfielder Billy Kroeger (‘19) for committing to NJIT! #BeTheBest pic.twitter.com/997Qijs9ey— 𝗢𝗰𝗲𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗟𝗮𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘀𝗲 (@OC_Lax) July 30, 2018
Last season Kroeger, a rising senior, won 76 percent of faceoffs and led the Cape Atlantic League in ground balls (151).
This season Kroeger's 251 faceoff wins broke the school single-season record and his percentage, wins and ground balls were top-10 in the state this year. Kroeger helped Ocean City to a 16-5 record.
Last season, NJIT went 1-15.