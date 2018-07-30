Billy Kroeger
Ocean City’s Billy Kroeger has committed to NJIT to play Division 1 lacrosse. 

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer/

Ocean City midfielder Billy Kroeger has committed to play Division I lacrosse New Jersey Institute of Technology. 

Last season Kroeger, a rising senior, won 76 percent of faceoffs and led the Cape Atlantic League in ground balls (151).

This season Kroeger's 251 faceoff wins broke the school single-season record and his percentage, wins and ground balls were top-10 in the state this year. Kroeger helped Ocean City to a 16-5 record. 

Last season, NJIT went 1-15.  

