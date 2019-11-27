The city’s event is scheduled to begin 2 p.m. Nov. 29 on Asbury Avenue from Sixth to 11th streets.
Features of the day will include visits with Santa in a lifeboat at the Mark Soifer Park across from City Hall from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., a special appearance by the Phillie Phanatic from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Carolers in Victorian costumes, free horse and carriage rides from 1 p.m.-4 p.m., and other entertainment on Asbury Ave.
At 5 p.m., the Christmas tree at City Hall will be lit. Then Santa will arrive in Ocean City just like he did years ago. The Jolly Old Elf will descend from the roof of City Hall with the assistance of a Fire Department Ladder Truck. This dramatic entrance is nostalgic of days past, a tradition that began in the 1960s.
The event is sponsored by the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Merchants Association and the City of Ocean City. For information, contact the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce at 1-800-BeachNJ or visit online at www.OceanCityVacation.com.
The Annual Downtown Christmas Parade will take place on Friday, December 6th at 6:00 p.m. along Asbury Avenue. Floats, bands and Santa Claus will all be there.
