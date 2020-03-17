The following events scheduled at the Ocean City Tabernacle have been postponed:
- The FCA Coaches’ Breakfast scheduled for Saturday, March 21
- The OC Women of Faith Conference scheduled for Saturday, March 21
- The OCYC Open Gym Night scheduled for Saturday, March 21
- The Living Last Supper scheduled for Friday & Saturday, April 9 & 10
- The Word of Life Reverb event scheduled for Friday, April 17
- The Sidewalk Prophets Concert scheduled for Tuesday, April 28
- The Atlantic Christian School Legacy Gala scheduled for Friday, May 1
