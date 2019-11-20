South Jersey Group IV championship
Ocean City (7) at Shawnee (1)
7 p.m. Friday (106.3 FM)
Ocean City (8-2) is playing in its first sectional final since 2000. Red Raiders junior quarterback Joe Repetti has thrown for 1,264 yards and 19 touchdowns. Wide receiver Jake Schneider has 38 catches for 590 yards. Tight end/linebacker Brad Jamison contributes on both offense and defense with four touchdown catches and 62 tackles. Ocean Coty linebacker Jake Insera has 76 tackles.
Shawnee (8-2) is the defending champion and has won eight South Jersey titles. The Renegades are ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11. Shawnee sophomore quarterback Matt Wesley has thrown for 1,167 yards. Junior wide receiver Nate Summerville averages 18 yards per catch. Senior linebacker Dalton Short has 57 tackles for the Renegades.
The Ocean City/Shawnee winner advances to the Regional Championship against the winner of Friday’s Central Jersey Group IV game between Hammonton and Jackson Memorial.
