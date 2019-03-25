Coach: Mike Millar
What to watch: The Red Raiders graduated five seniors from last year’s team, which had the top varsity eight and finished No. 1 in the Elite 11. Ocean City was The Press Boys Crew Team of the Year. The varsity eight will stay strong with senior returnees AJ Oves, Blasé Japzon, Jake Ruskey and Noah Centrone. Other seniors include Dan Millar, the coach’s son, Randy Young, Andrew Leonetti and coxswain Mitchell Bartello. Ocean City will also run a second eight, junior eight, junior four and novice four.
“We’re excited to race,” Mike Millar said. “We’ve had a lot of rough weather, like everyone else, and we’re anxious to start racing.”