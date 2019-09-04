Coach: Kelsey Burke

2018 record: 19-4-1

Group: S.J. Group III

What to watch: The Red Raiders regained the S.J. Group III title last year and went 14-0 in the CAL American Conference, outscoring opponents 94-1.

Ocean City must replace three standout graduates: midfielder Reese Bloomstead (27 goals, 14 assists), who was The Press Player of the Year, goalie Maddie Kahn (16 shutouts) and forward Jaclyn Charbonneau (22 goals, 14 assists), all first-team Press All-Stars.

Forward Molly Reardon (21 goals), the team’s other first-team All-Star, is back, along with several other talented players. Chloe Prettyman returns at forward-midfielder and Tara McNally at midfielder-forward. The lineup also includes defender Morgan Pizagno, midfielder Morgan DeCosta, forward Nya Gilchrist and defender-midfielder Sophia Ruh. New varsity players include midfielder-defender Alexis Smallwood, goalie Nora Bridgeford, defender Ally Leeds and forward Olivia Vanesko.

“We take pride in getting better every day,” Burke said. “We really focus on the small details because I believe these things are what lead to bigger success.”

