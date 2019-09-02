Coach: Aaron Bogushefsky (136-62-15)

2018 record: 15-5-1

Group: S.J. Group III

What to watch: The Red Raiders, who won both the inaugural CAL Tournament and the National Division title last season, lost 12 players to graduation. Ocean City will look to defenders Aidan Reid and Drew Tarr, forwards Fisher Hudak and John Lindsay and midfielder Kyle Harper for continued success.

“We are a skilled, young team that will look to play the highest level of soccer we can,” Bogushefsky said.

