Ocean City
Coach: Paul Baruffi
Last season’s record: 23-7
2019-20 prediction: Contender
Key players: Marin Panico, 5-7, So., F; Delaney Lappin, 5-6, Sr., F; Marlee Brestle, 5-3, Jr., G; Lauren Mirsky, 5-11, Sr., F; Abbey Fenton, 5-7, Sr., F; Emma Finnegan, 6-0, Sr., C.
Outlook: Ocean City is the defending Cape-Atlantic League champion. The Red Raiders graduated a number of standouts. Fenton and Finnegan are the top returnees. Fenton sank 38 3-pointers last season, while Finnegan averaged 9.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
