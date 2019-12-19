030519_spt_MLGBB

Mainland’s Kaitlyn Boggs #31 drives to the basket against Ocean City’s Emma Finnegan #43, middle and Marin Panico #3, right during the first half of South Jersey Group 3 title girls basketball game at Mainland Regional High School Monday March 4, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

Ocean City

Coach: Paul Baruffi

Last season’s record: 23-7

2019-20 prediction: Contender

Key players: Marin Panico, 5-7, So., F; Delaney Lappin, 5-6, Sr., F; Marlee Brestle, 5-3, Jr., G; Lauren Mirsky, 5-11, Sr., F; Abbey Fenton, 5-7, Sr., F; Emma Finnegan, 6-0, Sr., C.

Outlook: Ocean City is the defending Cape-Atlantic League champion. The Red Raiders graduated a number of standouts. Fenton and Finnegan are the top returnees. Fenton sank 38 3-pointers last season, while Finnegan averaged 9.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

