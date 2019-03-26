Coach: Alyssa Morrison
Last season’s record: 21-2
Outlook: The Red Raiders return most of their team that reached the S.J. Group III finals and lost to Moorestown. Morrison notes the team is excited about the strength of its schedule to get prepared for the postseason. The schedule includes Moorestown, Red Bank Catholic and Garnet Valley (Pa). Among the Red Raiders’ returning players are senior midfielders Danielle Donoughe, last year’s Press Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year, Anna Devlin and junior goaltender Abbey Fenton.
“We are returning a lot of players and expect to be just as strong this year,” Morrison said. “With a strong senior class this year and talented underclassmen, we expect to be highly competitive in every game.”